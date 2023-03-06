Trailer fire at Auria in Sidney

SIDNEY — According to Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Lt. Ryan Heitman, at 10:39 a.m. on March 6, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to Auria of Sidney at 2000 Schlater Drive for a dumpster fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved semi-trailer fire. The trailer was full of material from the manufacturing process of the company.

Crews completed quick extinguishment of the semi-trailer, using an aerial device and multiple hand lines.

The fire loss to the semi-trailer is estimated at $15,000 and no exposure damage was noted.

Crews were on the scene for over two hours for overhaul of the semi-trailer.

Six personnel were called in to man Fire Station 1 while the incident was going on. Crews handled multiple calls during this time.

No injuries were noted to firefighters or plant employees.

The cause of the fire is believed to be spontaneous combustion.