Travel show planned

WAPAKONETA — Moon City Travel will be hosting a travel show on Wednesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Moon City Event Cente, 1208 Lunar Drive, Wapakoneta.

Collette Travel Representative Mitchel Mack will present a video presentation on the luxury tours for 2024, featuring The Hawaiian Adventure and The Greek Island Hopper tours. There will also be information on all the 2024 tour scheduled tours.

Moon City Travel partners with Collette travel, a third generation, family-owned company with offices in the United States, Canada and Australia. Collette Travel Central Team account executive, Mack has been with the Collette company many years and will talk about travel adventures for 2024 with Moon City Travel. There will be video presentations about opportunities to travel to Hawaii and The Greek Islands.

Melanie Norman, owner of Moon City Travel and her husband Mike Norman work together to provide travel opportunities in the local area, and will also update everyone attending on the new tours on the 2024 travel schedule and their airport transportation services.

“We don’t think of guided travel as a business. We think of it as a great honor and privilege to be able to share what’s so wonderful about traveling the world with our guests. Since it’s so personal for us, we treat each and every traveler as a valued friend. We want you to sit back and let us handle all the details so you can have the time of your life.” Collette Travel.

Moon City Travel was established in 2017, also now also offering airport transportation to Dayton, Columbus, and Detroit, Michigan. Contact Moon City Travel at 567-356-0702, mooncitytravel@gmail.com, www.mooncitytravel.com, or PO Box 1685, Wapakoneta, OH 45895 for more information.