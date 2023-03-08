125 Years

March 8, 1898

John Frey and William Bruce, of this city, leave this evening for the Alaska gold fields. They expect to reach Seattle, Washington next Tuesday evening, going by way of Chicago and St. Paul. They hope to get passage on a trading vessel leaving Seattle on March 20. Their objective point is the Sunrise District at the head of Cook Inlet and should be reached about 10 days after leaving Seattle.

—————

An effort is being made to organize a lodge of Elks in this city. Already about 20 persons have signed the application for a charter.

—————

Dr. W. H. Shaw and wife, superintendent and matron at the children’s home since it was completed about a year ago, have resigned their positions, the resignations to take effect April 1.

—————

The cruiser “Montgomery” has been ordered to Havana, Cuba. It is the first U.S. warship to be sent there since the “Maine” disaster.

100 Years

March 8, 1923

At the annual meeting of the board of trustees for the Shelby County Children’s Home held yesterday, James E. Way was elected president of the board and John C. Stengle, vice president. J. E. Pruden was selected as delegate to the meeting of the state board of children’s home trustees in Columbus.

—————

A horse belonging to Frank Fogt of Anna, standing near the coal shed of Fogt and Fleckenstein, near the Ohio Avenue Big Four crossing at noon today, became frightened and ran in front of a west-bound train. The engine bumped the horse off the track, but it was apparently not seriously hurt.

—————

B.D. Heck was named exalted ruler of the Sidney Lodge of Elks when members elected officers at their meeting last evening. V.E. Watkins was named esteemed leading knight; Detrick Cottet, esteemed loyal knight; Paul B. Kemper, esteemed lecturing knight; Dr. V.E. Bedford, secretary and Otto C. Berger, treasurer.

75 Years

March 8, 1984

Sidney residents could point with pride today to their $105,000 incinerator as the most modern method available for the sanitary disposal of refuse. Final tests were completed yesterday on the ultra-modern plant in East Sidney. Sidney voters approved a bond issue for the new plant in 1945 and actual construction work began in October, 1946.

—————

Operation of the Federal government during the fiscal year 1948 – 49 will cost residents of Shelby County an estimated $8,567,424 if the presidential budget recently submitted to Congress is enacted, according to a statement issued today by the Sidney Civic Association.

—————

Firemen from Sidney, Maplewood and Jackson Center fought a stubborn blaze at the Fred Bodenmiller home in Perry Township, one mile north of the Line school house for two hours Friday morning before bringing it under control. Two Sidney firemen Dale Hague and Jesse Waggoner received minor injuries in fighting the blaze when they slipped from a porch roof and fell 10 feet to the ground.

—————

The army and navy announced today that a new liquid-fuel rocket had soared to an altitude of 78 miles.

50 Years

March 8, 1973

Installed as worthy advisor for the Sidney Assembly Order of Rainbow For Girls was Mary Ellen Bishop. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy A. Bishop, 405 N. Ohio Avenue.

—————

Vernon Millhoff, 49, Sidney fire chief, whose resignation from that post will become effective April 1, has been appointed chief of the training unit of the Special Services Division of Ohio Department of Liquor Control. The appointment is effective immediately.

—————

Shelby County Commissioners yesterday called for cost estimates for renovations of the second and third floors of the courthouse.

25 Years

March 8, 1998

Community residents will remember the controversy surrounding the Tri-County Community Action Commission. Although those problems were resolved, it appears now other personnel issues may cause what one commissioner thinks might be another “all-out war.” Shelby County Commissioner John Laws expressed that concern. He feels the director is doing a decent job but there needs to be better communication and leadership.

—————

Franklin Schaefer, formerly of Sidney, is still in love with music. The 90 year old flute player, now residing in Columbus, fondly remembers his days in Sidney. Using his father’s second hand flute, he qualified for and played in the Sidney Kiwanis band beginning at the age of 14. That was in 1923. B. O. Worrell, the director of the Kiwanis Band, convinced Schaefer to begin playing the piccolo, he is still playing in the Worhington Civic Band.

