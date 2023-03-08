Training for the worst

Sidney firefighters take turns entering the old building that was formerly Ohio Ave. Variety Store at 301 North Ohio Avenue on Wednesday, March 8. The firefighters were taking part in a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Confidence Course. The training involved learning techniques for making their way through fires while wearing oxygen tanks and other gear. Situations they faced included needing to get through a hole in a wall and navigating a room with wires hanging from the ceiling. A fog machine created conditions similar to smoke that can limit visibility. The training started on Tuesday, March 7 and will finish on Thursday, March 9.

