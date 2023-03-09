Chamber foundation awards grants

SIDNEY — The trustees of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Foundation met late last year to review education grant applications for the 2022-23 school year. \

According to Chamber President Jeff Raible, “The Chamber Foundation is an extension of our Chamber’s mission that supports education enrichment initiatives to better prepare the youth of our community for their entry in the workplace of our members. Through the generosity of Chamber members, each year we are able to fund many wonderful education improvement programs throughout Shelby County. These are educator driven initiatives that might not otherwise occur if not for the financial support from our Foundation.”

In addition to member contributions, support for the Chamber Foundation also includes a substantial $5,000 annual donation from Honda of America that significantly assists the Foundation with funding education-based projects throughout Shelby County.

In January of this year, Foundation grants were distributed to 20 member schools and organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth. In total, nearly $16,000 was granted to Midwest Regional Education Service Center, Botkins Schools, Fairlawn Schools, Hardin-Houston Schools, Sidney City Schools, Fort Loramie Schools, Anna Schools, Holy Angels School, Jackson Center Schools, Lehman High School, Samaritan Works, Russia Schools, OSU Extension-Shelby County 4H, Shelby Hills Pre-School, Journey 4 Self, Sidney Dance Company, Big Brothers – Big Sisters, Sidney Shelby County YMCA, the Shelby County Agricultural Society (Fair Board), Shelby County Historical Society and Raise the Roof for the Arts.

In addition, the Chamber Foundation continued its support for the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County with a substantially increased level of funding pledged for years 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Information about the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Foundation may be obtained by calling the Chamber or by visiting the website at www.SidneyShelbyChamber.com.