Garden talk

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Nancy Russell, of Sidney, gives a talk on raised bed gardening at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Thursday, March 9. The presentation is part of a series of talks being held by the Shelby County Master Gardeners.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nancy Russell, of Sidney, gives a talk on raised bed gardening at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Thursday, March 9. The presentation is part of a series of talks being held by the Shelby County Master Gardeners.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR