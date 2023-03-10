News Garden talk By LUKE GRONNEBERG - March 10, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nancy Russell, of Sidney, gives a talk on raised bed gardening at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Thursday, March 9. The presentation is part of a series of talks being held by the Shelby County Master Gardeners. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Nancy Russell, of Sidney, gives a talk on raised bed gardening at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Thursday, March 9. The presentation is part of a series of talks being held by the Shelby County Master Gardeners. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings