125 Years

March 10, 1898

A bill to provide an additional common pleas judge in the district was passed by the House of Representatives this morning. It had passed the Senate some time ago. The bill will give Auglaize and Shelby counties one judge, Allen County one judge and Mercer and Van Wert counties one judge.

—————

The following officers have been elected for the Shelby County Sunday school convention for next year. They include Rev. F. M. Myers, president; Mrs. J.F. Black, secretary; Rev. R. McCaslin, county organizer; W.H. Moreland, treasurer. The executive committee is composed of Rev. J.W. Lawer, Rev. D.D. Hall, Miss Ewing and Dr. J.P. Robb.

—————

About 15 new papers and periodicals have been added during the past week to the list received regularly at the public library.

—————

The Senate this afternoon passed the $50 million defense appropriation bill without debate.

100 Years

March 10, 1923

A committee, representing all segments of the community, has been named to form a permanent organization to promote community cooperation. Under the chairmanship of L.M. Studevant it includes Harry Van Cleve, merchants; Dr. A.W. Reddish, physicians; Dr. A. W. Hobby, Kiwanis; Rev. W.B. Love, ministers; Judge J.D. Barnes, attorney; Hugh Wilson, banks; Ben B. Amann, savings and loans; Dorothy Morrison, Business Girls; Fred Dull, industrialists; S.V. Wilcutts, accountants; Dr. Ralph Kerr, dentists; V.E. Watkins, automobile interests; Harry Oldham, newspapers; E.T. Custenborder, grain dealers; Harry Faulkner, farmers and agriculture.

—————

Charles Woolley, deputy sheriff for the past two years has tendered his resignation to take effect Monday. He will be succeeded by O.M. Jackson for many years a farmer in Green Township.

—————

On Monday, Clem Fogt, who has been serving as deputy county auditor, will take over as auditor a post to which he was elected last November. He will succeed W.A. Harman, retiring after serving two terms. Harman will enter the office of the State Industrial Commission to which he was appointed by Gov. Donahey.

75 Years

March 10, 1948

Shelby County’s Farm Bureau reached the million dollar business class in 1947, 300 stockholders learned at the annual business meeting of the Farm Bureau Cooperative held Tuesday evening in Jackson Center High School. Two new directors were elected – Wilfred Baughman and Gene Rees – and two new executives introduced – Robert Ross, who comes from Greenville as commodity sales representative and Larry Spitzer, of Findlay, who will assume duties as organizational director on March 15.

—————

The Sidney High School Yellow Jackets bowed out of the southwestern Ohio Class A basketball tournament when they lost last night to Troy 38 to 33 in a game played at the Dayton Coliseum. Cargill was high point man for the locals with 14 counters but he could not match the 20 points poured in by Johnston for the Trojans.

50 Years

March 10, 1973

Sidney High School’s girls’ basketball team won the first annual Miami Valley League Basketball Tournament Saturday by gliding through the event with three straight victories. The distaff Yellow Jackets stopped Lima Shawnee, 43 – 39 ; Piqua 35 – 19 and Lima Catholic, 35 – 19, to gain the championship trophy. The team completed the season with an undefeated 12 – 0 record.

—————

Dr. Richard Breece was re-elected chairman of the Shelby County Board of Health at its monthly meeting at the courthouse last night.

Clarence Magoto was reelected vice chairman. Newly appointed health commissioner Dr. Stephen Corhell was elected secretary.

—————

Lloyd E. Lutz, Jr., a junior at Ohio State University, Columbus has received the “Outstanding Staff Officer Award” from Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at the university.

25 Years

March 10, 1998

The oldest resident in Shelby County has died. Ted Gunnell was 106 years old and residing at his personal residence. Mr. Gunnell was born in the “hollers of Kentucky.” He came to Sidney to work at Copeland Corporation in 1969 at the age of 77. Previously he worked at a paper mill in Kentucky.

The Jackson Center Schools board is looking at ways to alleviate the overcrowding situation in both the Elementary and high school buildings. Most board members believe the only solution is a building project. A Dayton architect form has been enlisted to address the concerns.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org