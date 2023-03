TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is hosting a movie night at the museum on Friday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday March, 25, at 2 p.m.

The movie being shown is “Hello Girls of WWI.” The movie is about General Pershing and the enlisted French-speaking women who helped improve wartime communications who came to be known as the “Hello Girls.”

The movie is free and snacks and popcorn will be provided.

The museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.