Renee Roberts, left, of McCartyville crowns the 2023 Little Miss Shamrock, Sally Heitman, 6, of Anna, at the during a pageant held at the Parish Activity Center in McCartyville on Sunday, March 12. Sally is the daughter of Nate and Kristen Heitman. The pageant is the 4th annual contest and marks the start of activities for this coming weekend’s celebration of St Patrick’s Day events.

