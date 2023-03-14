Celina Insurance Group recognizes Adams for achievement

CELINA — Richard Adams, associate commercial lines underwriter at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Insurance (AINS) designation.

The AINS program is a specialized curriculum administered by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Adams earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.

“Knowledge, communication and relationships are three of the most important aspects of our industry. The AINS designation can assist in each of these areas,” Adams said. “I intend to use the knowledge I gained through my coursework to forge stronger connections with team members and agents alike.”

Adams attended Wright State University and Indiana Wesleyan University. He has been a member of Celina’s Commercial Lines underwriting staff for five years.

“Dedicated and experienced underwriters like Richard help us elevate the service Celina offers agents in the constantly evolving field of business insurance,” Bill Hull, Commercial Lines Underwriting Manager, said.

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in five states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.