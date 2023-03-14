125 Years

March 14, 1898

F. M. Fockler, the new proprietor of the Wagner House barber shop is fixing up his shop in first class style. He has repapered the room, put in incandescent light and added several new mirrors. In the course of a few weeks, he expects to put new linoleum on the floor and add a new set of barber chairs and other furniture.

——-

Ben Coulson, Ed Ferree and J.E. Leadley have formed a partnership and will engage in the spoke, hub and lumber business at Hodgensville, Kentucky. The firm will be known as the Hodgensville Spoke and Lumber Co. Hodgensville is in a good lumber district and the new firm expects to do a large business.

100 Years

March 14, 1923

Sheriff Clark drove down to the Dixie Grove dancing pavilion last night about 7 o’clock and notified the manager that the Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening dances would have to be discontinued. After receiving the notice, the dance scheduled for last night was called off. The sheriff said this morning the action was taken on account of many complaints that had come to him during the past few weeks.

——-

The high winds today have caused considerable damage about the city and throughout the county. Many windows were broken, especially on the west side of buildings. Part of the roof of the six-story block was blown off in addition to a number of windows on the west side of the building blown in. Several large trees were blown down and broken limbs scattered throughout the city.

——-

H.D. Shontz, the official dog catcher, announced this morning that he had up to the present time taken in 73 dogs and placed them at the dog pound. The dog catcher says he expects to visit every part of the county in the search for unlicensed dogs.

75 Years

March 14, 1948

A “baby” blizzard was sweeping Ohio today, banking snow to considerable depths and virtually paralyzing transportation in some parts of the state. In addition, the mercury was skidding to a predicted zero reading tonight. State highway crews from the local division headquarters worked throughout the night, plowing and sanding highways to get them in good condition by noon today.

——-

At an organizational meeting of the board of directors of the Sidney Grain Machinery Co. held yesterday in the offices of the company, William Jaffee was named president and general manager. Other officers are John Schlagetter, vice president, E.F. Seving, secretary-treasurer and assistant manager. Other members of the board are: Oscar Burns, S.M. Brotkin, Lloyd Jaffee, R.E. Boller, Jr. Carl Schlagetter and Carl Jaffee.

——-

A comprehensive picture of the structure and operation of the United Nations was given members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at their regular luncheon meeting yesterday when they had Urban H. Doorley, local attorney, as guest speaker.

50 Years

March 14, 1973

BELLEFONTAINE – How does that oft-repeated expression go? “Often a bride’s maid but never…” Well, in the case of Russia’s Raiders, it would be in reference to sports, and at the moment with regard to the manner in which they proved the best second-place competitor in the district for the last two years.

——-

Coach Roger Eckenwiler’s Raiders gave 100 percent on the floor, but went down in the Bellefontaine A District windup before West Liberty – Salem’s rangy Tigers, 56 – 41 in the Bellefontaine High School’s packed gym Saturday night. Last year, the Raiders lost to Anna’s Rockets in the district finals.

——-

A bald eagle is king of the state waterfowl refuge along the south shore of Lake St. Marys. The bird reigns over the area.

25 Years

March 14, 1998

In the world of sports, you often hear the phrase, “That’s why they play the game.” A great example of that occurred in the boy’s sectional basketball tournament. The Botkins Trojans were unseeded going into the game against the No. 2 seeded Anna Rockets. Throwing caution to the wind, the Trojans came out with a suffocating defense and, amazingly, led by 17 points at half time. Although Anna staged a second half comeback, Botkins won 62-55 to head to the district tournament.

——-

Irish music will highlight the Gateway Arts Cameo series in 1998. Mick Moloney and friends will perform “Echoes of Ireland” on March 21 at the Cameo Theatre. In addition to Irish music, Moloney will perform poems and recitations drawn from northern and southern Ireland. Adult tickets are $12 and students $6.

