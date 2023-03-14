SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Kelly Pool, of Bellefontaine, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.

Stephen Craig Starling, 36, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Joshua Charles Treece, 38, of Grand Rapids, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Gurdev S. Takhar, 74, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dwayne D. Brubaker, 49, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jorge Aguiar, 26, of St. Marys, was charged with no operator license, $180 fine.

Isaiah D. Richardson, 23, of New Bremen, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Lillian J. Keith, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kennie H. Eitel, 75, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Chace A. Trent, 22, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

James R. Mentges, 71, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Franklin Eugene Ball III, 37, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Victoria S. Goddard, 58, of Bluffton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bennett Paul Rasmussen Waymann, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Willie Petty, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kimberly Ott, 59, of Wapakoneta, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Rolando Rodriguez, Jr., 32, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John G. Johnston, 52, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Allen Adams, 57, of Holland, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Craig Alan Grossman, 55, of Dayton, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Sydney Nicole Butler, 19, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jamie Jean Bell, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Josiah Philip Bialik, 28, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryan A. Blagg, 33, of Fort Loramie, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Raymond Cochran, 77, Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tamala Kay Drees, 61, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark D. Hegemier, 42, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patrick James Kesner, 33, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lazare Mugiraneza, 35, of Dayton, was charged with a seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Joshua L. Bowers, 25, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Courtney G. Kerentsew, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Larry V. Pelphrey, 83, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Harley Stephen Campbell, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Wade Opaczewski, 49, of Toledo, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $136 fine.

Trystan Paul Grote, 21, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Alice K. Leach, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason Wayne Fuson, 42, of St. Marys, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Erick Matthew Brown, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Joanna Lee Evans, 31, of South Charleston, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jason Pohlschneider, 40, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jacon A. Siegel, 27, of Fort Loramie, was charged with peeling/loud exhaust, $130 fine.

Darlene Rose Pottkotter, 60, of Ft. Recovery, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Mark A. Karnehm, 53, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew David Richmond, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

James Donald Harison, 20, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Molly E. Crouch, 28, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel L. Cline, 48, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Seth Ochieng Agiro, 44, of Oakwood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sara M.Beckman, 41, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eduardo G. Semidey, 29, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Elaine M. Shuga, 58, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dalton R. Reck, 18, of Bradford, was charged with right of way at intersection, $136 fine.

Peyton Renee Wiley, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $135 fine.

Kyle A. Busch, 30, of West Milton, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.