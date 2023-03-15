City staff reviews cemetery guidelines

SIDNEY — City of Sidney staff reminds the general public and visitors to the Graceland Cemetery of the rules and guidelines in place at the cemetery pertaining to the placement and removal of gravesite decorations.

A general rule of thumb – if the decoration is not completely on the foundation or headstone (monument), it is not allowed. Items such as low voltage lights, statuary, benches, Sheppard’s hooks, etc. will be removed by the city staff and placed in a fenced, locked storage area. They will be available for pick up during the hours of operations at Graceland (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for a minimum of two weeks after removal. Flower arrangements will not be saved in the storage area. Further clarification, if needed, can be obtained by contacting the Office at Graceland Cemetery at 937-498-8170 or cemetery@sidneyoh.com.

Graceland Cemetery staff would like all ground decorations removed by April 1, so spring maintenance can begin. Also, no garden stones, shepherd hooks or solar lights on the ground will be permitted. Ground decorations are permitted seven days before and seven days after Memorial Day.

A complete copy of the Cemetery Ordinance (Ordinance 921) can be obtained from the city, the office at Graceland and on the city website, https://www.sidneyoh.com/287/Graceland-Cemetery.