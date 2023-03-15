Estate planning seminar set

FORT LORAMIE — Wills, trusts, probate, and other estate planning considerations will be discussed at a seminar on March 22 at 7 p.m. at the Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School in the music room (Room 301). The program is free and presented by attorney Paul Grassman of Thompson and Associates.

Grassman works with local residents on the overall picture of their estate and their personal goals to create a plan that is implemented by the individual’s own attorney or financial planner. During the seminar, he will cover basic information that helps attendees begin to think of their needs and options available.

The event is an estate planning workshop provided by the Fort Loramie Education Foundation and the Wilson Health Foundation.

For more information contact the Fort Loramie Education Foundation at flef@loramie.k12.oh.us or 937-726-1000. Doors will be open at 6:30 .pm.