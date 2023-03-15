Vendor reservations being accepted

VERSAILLES — The Zac Richard Scholarship Fund is accepting vendor reservations at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. The festival will be held June 9, 10 and 11 in Versailles, Ohio.

Vendor options include 10-foot by 10-foot spaces in the Vendor Tent or space for the vendor’s own tent. All vendor tent spaces are on asphalt, while 15-foot by 15-foot spaces for the vendor’s own tent or display are available on either asphalt or grass.

Anyone interested in being a part of this celebration, should access Vendor information at VersaillesPoultryDays.com and return the signed application and your payment. Registration will remain open until noon on Friday, June 9, or until all spaces are full. All proceeds benefit the Zac Richard Memorial Scholarship Fund which manages the Vendor area and can be contacted at zrichardscholarshipfund@gmail.com. The Zac Richard Scholarship Fund has raised over $30,000 for scholarships.

Any requests for vendors offering prepared food, activities or displays are reviewed by the Poultry Days board and should be sent to PoultryDaysChairman@gmail.com. Presale bulk chicken sales have opened at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Contact VPDChickenline@gmail.com for all chicken related questions.

Established in 1952 and serving up summer fun for 72 years. For more details follow us on Facebook or go to VersaillesPoultryDays.com.