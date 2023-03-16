12 UNOH students to intern at NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas

LIMA — A dozen University of Northwestern Ohio Sport Marketing and Management students, along with two professors, are making the trek to Houston, Texas, to assist with programming and general event support for the Final Four portion of the NCAA March Madness tournament this spring.

Having the opportunity for students to experience a major collegiate sporting event like the NCAA Final Four will be another feather in the cap for UNOH Sport Marketing and Management Students. Students in the Sport Marketing and Management program have previously been able to participate in work experience opportunities during the NFL Draft, MLB All Star Game and four previous Super Bowl events.

Students attending the Final Four internship experience are Anika Burke, Chadron, Nebraska; Anabel Buss, Berlin, Germany; Mar Marata Crespo, Girona, Spain; Spencer Elking, New Bremen, Ohio; Kayle Griffin, Ansonia, Ohio; Jada Haines, Akron, Ohio; Corrin Howard, Marion, Ohio; Dustyn Rivera, Bayville, New Jersey; William Roberson, Lima, Ohio; Logan Rolfes, Dayton, Ohio; Trevon Wells, Cleveland, Ohio; and Peyton Wooten, New Castle, Indiana.

“Experiencing events and attractions related to professional sports is great exposure to the top level of the industry,” said UNOH professor Julia Etzkorn. “But being able to show students how much of an impact intercollegiate sports has on the overall sport marketing and management world is priceless. We are excited for the students to see and experience first-hand one of the biggest events in collegiate athletics. Not only will students be working the events, but they will each have the chance to network with professionals working for the NCAA and member schools which could potentially lead to internship or job opportunities in the future.”

Students will travel to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on March 30, 2023 and begin work the next day volunteering at the Fan Fest. The next few days will be filled with working as part of the Coca Cola Green Team assisting inside the stadium during games, general event support, and greeting and assisting fans during the March Madness Music Festival. Finally, on Monday April 3, 2023, students will be assigned to the Street Team which means they will be deployed to any area that needs extra help or volunteers ranging from fan support with on-the-court activations and pop-a-shot areas to line management or assisting in the Operations Center.