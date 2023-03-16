Holstein virtual sale held

By Barb Lumley

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Ohio Holstein Convention Virtual Sale was held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Wingate by Windham Hotel in St. Clairsville, Ohio. The registered Holstein sale featured live animals, embryos, choices and IVF sessions. The sale averaged $3,310 on thirty 31 consignments.

The top price was $16,000 for Lot 2, Pine-Tree 688 Empow 9724-ET, a Fall Calf born Sept. 19, 2022, with a +3025 GTPI. Sired by TTM Zazzle Empower-ET, her dam is Pine-Tree 8418 Flier 688-ET sired by Winstar Big Al Highflier-ET and due to calve June 23, 2023.

The second dam, Pine-Tree 7593 Purs 8418-ET, is classified Good Plus 84 and has a record at 2-01 330 31370 5/0 1555 3.9 1221 She has 37 offspring over +1100 NM$ and 29 offspring over +3000 GTPI. She was consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy, Marshallville, Ohio, and purchased by Jason and Sheri Danhof, Waukon, Iowa. Selling for $13,500 was Lot 1, Misty-Moor Zappy Helga-ET consigned by Misty-Moor Holsteins, Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, and purchased by Dr. Barry England, Williamsburg, Pennsylvania.

A Fall Calf born Oct. 1, 2022, with a +3060 GTPI, she is sired by Peak Zappy-ET. Her dam is AOT Crane Harper-ET sired by Co-op Aardema Drvr Crane-ET. She has 11 Very Good and Excellent dams in her pedigree including Snow-N-Denises Dellia EX 95 2E.

Auctioneer was Randall Kiko, Salem, Ohio. Daniel Brandt, Annville, Pennsylvania, managed the sale and read the pedigrees. Chad Griffith, Bethel, Ohio, was in charge of the bids on Cowbuyer. The sale was hosted by the Ohio Holstein Association, Wooster, Ohio.