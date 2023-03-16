Houston Community Association elects new trustees

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association has elected new trustees: Brian and Christine Helman, Patty Cotterman, Brian and Erica Lentz, Jack Curl and Patricia Curl.

Elected officers are: Brian Helman as president, Patty Cotterman as vice president and treasurer and Christine Helman as secretary. New paid positions have been filled by the following people: Patricia Curl has taken over the janitor position, Jack Curl has taken over the grounds keeper position and Erica Lentz will be taking over as the rental agent in April.

Call 937-419-4197 for any rental requests. The Houston Community Association still has spots for two more trustees if anyone is interested. Reach out to the association on their new Facebook Page, Houston Community Association, or by contacting an existing trustee. More information is available on their website at www.houstonca.org.