LSO to host Mornings with the Maestro

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the Lima Public Library, 650 W. Market St., on Saturday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m. to highlight the music of Mozart.

Mornings with the Maestro are vibrant educational programs dreamed up by Maestro Andrew Crust. Crust and string players from the Lima Symphony Orchestra will introduce young audiences to the music of Mozart, including music that he wrote as a young child prodigy. Listeners can learn a little more about how Mozart spent his unusual childhood performing for the royalty of Europe and hear pieces that he composed as young as the age of 5. This program is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public.

This program sets the stage for the Lima Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Mozart’s iconic Requiem on the evening of Saturday, March 18 in “Mozart and Salieri.”

Mornings with the Maestro performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and their firm belief that music and the other arts are critical tools in building strong communities. This series is supported by The Lima Public Library, Keystone Meats and The Rotary Club of Lima.