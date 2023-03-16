Styrofoam Recycling Event set

HUBER HEGHTS — Montgomery County Environmental Services is holding a Styrofoam Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.

The event is open to the public, and visitors do not have to be a Montgomery County resident. Styrofoam is a material that does not break down at the landfill. EcoDevelopment, a Mason-based company, will take the Styrofoam and re-purpose it for items such as picture frames, surf boards and more.

Food containers are not acceptable. For more information, visit https://www.mcohio.org/departments/solid_waste/recycling_and_special_collections_services.php.