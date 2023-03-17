State Tornado Drill scheduled for March 22

SIDNEY – April through July is the peak tornado season for Ohio. To help prepare for this, Ohio has planned a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 22, at 9:50 a.m. The sirens will sound that morning for one to two minutes.

If there is an actual threat for severe weather that morning, the drill and siren will be cancelled.

A tornado siren, when not being used for a drill, sounds in case of a severe weather emergency and means everyone should immediately seek shelter.

The statewide tornado drill is part of Ohio’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 19-25. The week is a reminder to be prepared for tornados and other severe weather. Some items that can be done to help prepare include clearing any trees and branches that may fall on your home in strong winds, and making sure to have an emergency kit prepared. An emergency kit should include items such as bottled water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a blanket, and non-perishable food.

In case of a tornado, it is helpful to remember DUCK: Down, Under, Cover, Keep. Go “down” to the lowest level, away from windows. Get “under” something- for example the basement stairs or a table. “Cover” your head. “Keep” in shelter until the storm has passed.