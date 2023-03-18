125 Years

March 18, 1898

The Republicans in Sidney and Clinton Township are holding their primary election in the assembly room of the court house this afternoon. The polls opened at 2 o’clock and will close at 7:30 o’clock. Corporation candidates are John Gretzinger for waterworks trustee and W. H. Moreland for cemetery trustee. Candidates for school directors, two to elect, are Miss Emma J. Graham and Dr. J.D. Geyer.

——-

The fire committee of city council traded the horse “Sam” to William Jelley, of Cynthian Township, for another horse. “Sam” has been in the department a little over two years but has not been satisfactory of late on account of sickness.

——-

The election on the question of issuing bonds in the sum of $7,000 by Loramies for improvement purposes was held yesterday and the issue carried. There were 93 votes for it and only seven against it.

100 Years

March 18, 1923

J. C. Royon was appointed as receiver for the Benjamin Handle Company, a corporation, by Judge Barnes in common pleas court this morning. The bond for the receiver was fixed at $5,000.

——-

Guy Dowdy of the Ohio State University was in Sidney today and held a meeting with the leaders of the Poultry, Pig, Food, Clothing and Dairy Calf Clubs in the Farm Bureau office.

——-

Wilson Carothers, one of the best known and representative businessmen of the city, died early this morning at his home on North Ohio Avenue following an extended illness. He had been a resident of Sidney since 1891 when he came here from Carey, Ohio associated with James Anderson in the Buckeye Churn Co. He later sold his interest in 1910 and since then had given his attention to the Cherry Cheer Co., manufacturing candy.

75 Years

March 18, 1948

“Neighbors-in-Action the Christian Way,” Shelby County’s unique personalized campaign for sending food to needy Europeans will be launched Friday night with a “kick-off” meeting at Sidney High School. Details of the program – sending food parcels, with letters from the senders attached – have been presented to many groups in Shelby County during recent weeks. The plan calls for collecting $5 donations, each of which will purchase at least 30 pounds of food at wholesale.

——-

An all-time high figure of more than $3,680 was contributed by the public to support the local fight against infantile paralysis, it was announced today by Ralph Harmony, chairman for the 1948 campaign. The amount included more than $1,000 given by school children.

——-

Lewis H. Evans, former director for the war manpower commission for this area, has accepted an appointment as assistant manager of the Cincinnati office of the Bureau of Unemployment Compensation, it was announced today. Evans came to Sidney in 1944 as assistant area war manpower director and was named area director following E.M. Seving’s resignation in 1945. The Evans family resides at 417 New Street.

50 Years

March 18, 1973

Congratulations were extended to Citizens Baughman National Bank by the American Banker’s newspaper on the Sidney bank’s advancement to 2,125th position in the first 3,000 banks of the nation.

J. Lowell Fowble, president, was recipient of the telegram telling of Citizen’s advancement from 2,238th rank within one year, a jump of 113 positions in the annual tabulation by the national banking newspaper.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Four students from the Jackson Center High School French class will go to Quebec, Canada the week of April 15. They will be accompanied by their teacher.

The students that will be going are Karen Mu Mullen, Joni Leininger, Melanie Tangerman and Peggy Zimpher. Mr. and Mrs. Merton Maxwell, R.R.1, will also accompany the group.

25 Years

March 18, 1998

Hardin Elementary School fifth graders basal ball players are moving on to the regional championships at Hara Arena in Dayton. What is basal ball? It is a reading game which is played like baseball. Charlotte Phipps and Julie Hall are the teachers involved with the project. Members of the team include Joey Fogt, Brittany Rose, Suzanne Sluss, Amanda Flint, Lydia Roller, Ben Niswonger, Andy Heitman, Seth Bowling, Stephanie Durnell, Shane Udeman, Bobby Simon and Steven Meyers.

——-

Fort Loramie Schools have received a significant honor. According to superintendent Larry Ludlow, the school has been chosen as one of the top ten schools in the state for use of technology in the classroom. All junior high students receive a laptop to assist them in accessing the curriculum. The program is paid for by Microsoft and Toshiba corporations.

