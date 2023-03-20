Parade candy

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Colton Watercutter, left to right, 2, walks back to his parents, Michael and Katherine Watercutter, all of McCartyville, holding lollipops he gathered during the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

