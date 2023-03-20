News Parade candy By LUKE GRONNEBERG - March 20, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Colton Watercutter, left to right, 2, walks back to his parents, Michael and Katherine Watercutter, all of McCartyville, holding lollipops he gathered during the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Colton Watercutter, left to right, 2, walks back to his parents, Michael and Katherine Watercutter, all of McCartyville, holding lollipops he gathered during the McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings