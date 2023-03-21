ZBA grants variance

SIDNEY — A variance was granted by the Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals during its meeting Monday, March 20.

Benjamin Bost had requested a variance so he could construct an accessory building (garage) in the side yard of his property located at 505 Doorley Road. The property is located in a residential single-family zone.

The garage will be 30-feet by 40-feet for a total of 1,200 square feet. The house on the property is 95 feet from the street, which shortened the dimensions of the backyard, thus requiring a variance to build the garage.

City staff said by granting the variance it will not be detrimental to the neighborhood

The board was also told the zoning codes have been updated and they should bring their existing codes to the next meeting so they can be updated.