Donations pay negative lunch balances

MINSTER — An anonymous donor, along with couple, is helping feed students in the Minster Local School District.

During Monday’s meeting, the Minster Board of Education approved a $465 donation from an anonymous donor who will be paying any student’s lunch account which has a negative balance. Another couple, Kazumasa and Manami Arakawa, donated $147.40 to help pay off the negative lunch accounts.

The board also accepted a $1,500 donation from Area Energy and Electric Inc. for FFA Equipment.

Superintendent Josh Meyer provided the Board with an update on pending state legislation, including the proposed Backpack Bill, the implementation of the Fair School Funding Plan and the potential impacts of House Bill 1. Meyer’s full report can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rCrclnve70ASIvPqEFvUjuL7ZEk_cApOfML0jd-4hXo/edit.

Elementary Principal Mandy Albers said two Minster Elementary students – Vivian Marchal and Amelia Bergman – were recently recognized by the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities for winning the “Being an Ally” essay contest. She also recognized the local winners of the “God, Flag & Country Contest” sponsored by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. “God, Flag & Country” award recipients from Minster Elementary include age 10-11: first place: Ellie Niekamp; second place: Maggie Schulze; third place: Nora Homan; age 12-13: first place: Maize Doenges; second place: Blake Sommer; and third place: Brynn Bornhorst.

Albers reviewed the Acadience Learning Scores for the kindergarten class and provided the board with information regarding sixth-grade Teacher Emily Hemmelgarn being selected as an Ohio Materials Ambassador by the Ohio Department of Education. Mrs. Alber’s full report can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1j47hRNaNZjMmGjzMoIag7AnAxB2jQtqfu3LRawVqBAk/edit.

High school Principal Austin Kaylor announced Senior Jaylyn Albers has been selected for the Minster High School Class of 2023 Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award and Jessie Magato was selected by Albers as her honored educator. Kaylor also congratulated the Cats of the Month for February – Carson Kaylor, Collin Cedarleaf, Jamie Hilgefort, Joey Dwenger, Grace Philipps and Jaylyn Albers. He also noted the outstanding performances of the Minster HS Concert and Symphonic Bands at the OMEA District event held in Celina and congratulated the Symphonic Band for earning a “I” rating and qualifying for state. Kaylor provided the board with a recap of the Winter Sports season, informed the board that the Lifetime Sports class will incorporate RefPreps curriculum for students to become licensed OHSAA officials, updated the board on a Chris Herren drug awareness presentation and informed the board about the timeline for spring assessments. Kaylor’s full report can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1QRWIpE8CIT_oAX_a_JkQ_P5sHM-1RLNKS93sSfUdmJE/edit.

High School English teacher Jessie Magoto discussed the “Independent Reading and Writing” classes at the high school. She said the class offerings allow all students to independently enjoy reading in a relaxed setting that provides the students with choices geared toward their interests.

Treasurer Laura Klosterman shared the first half of real estate tax collections have been received and compared this with data from previous years. Klosterman also shared the potential impacts of proposed House Bill 1 on education funding. Klosterman’s full report can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WwlDUuGZjMxHv0LJTzA-CMPWOEhVWc7u/view.

During the Consent Agenda portion of the meeting the Minster Board of Education received a recap of the winter sports season and approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Rhodes State College for the College Credit Plus Program.

The board established a Permanent Cost Center and the transfer of funds to replace student Chromebooks beginning in the 2025-26 school year. The Board adopted a resolution to authorize third grade students to take required assessments in paper format.

The Board set April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Large Group Meeting Room as the date for their next monthly meeting.

The Board accepted the resignations of Elaine Drees, cook’s helper, Gary Borges and Tim Sekas, groundskeepers; and offered a limited one-year contract to Janice Aselage, cook’s helper, for the remainder of the school year.

The Board approved supplemental contracts for Jessica Poeppelman, high school assistant girls track coach; and Josh Nixon, varsity assistant baseball coach.

The Board approved volunteers Amanda Platfoot, Leah Colter and John Inskeep, softball; Broc Miller, track; and Matt McDermitt, baseball.

The Board of Education entered into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee and specialized details of security arrangements. There was no action taken after the executive session.