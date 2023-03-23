125 Years

March 23, 1898

The Democrats of Sidney and Clinton Township in mass convention in the assembly room of the courthouse yesterday made the following nominations: township trustee, W.P. Brown; township clerk, Cliff McGinnis; waterworks trustee, George Loudenback; cemetery trustee, A.R. Danford; board of education, Mrs. Rachel Ayers and Dr. M.F. Hussey.

Arrangements are being made by J. Henry Miller to put down six oil wells at Quincy. The present oil well is doing about 45 barrels per day.

The church at Bunker Hill has been remodeled in the way of changing the seats and putting down new carpet.

The fire department committee of city council traded the horse secured from Mr. Jelley last week to A.E. Cornell of Orange Township today for another horse.

100 Years

March 23, 1923

A new job printing plant has been opened in the basement of the Journal Building on Poplar Street in the room which was formerly occupied by a barber shop. The business will be owned and managed by A.C. Todd, formerly editor of the Quincy Progressive and who has been actively engaged in the printing industry for the past 20 years.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of his locating in Sidney, Dr. H.E. Beebe hosted a dinner party at the Wagner House last evening for his associates. Dr. A.W. Hobby was toastmaster for the program with talks given by Dr. M.F. Hussey, Dr. A.W. Reddish, David Oldham, W.E. Kilborn, Dr. Carl Sawyer of White Oaks Farm, Marion, Ohio, and Dr. Thomas A. McCann, president of the Ohio State Medical Board.

The slot machines and punch board which have been operated extensively at various places about the city for some time came up missing this morning. This was the result of an order issued last evening by Mayor Trout, who gave instructions to police officials that all such gambling devices of this type must be removed or prosecution would follow.

75 Years

March 23, 1948

Tumbling, twisting winds of cyclonic force swept Shelby County and its neighboring areas shortly after noon today, leaving thousands of dollars in damage in its wake. Emergency crews of utility companies, state highway department and the city were rushed to all points removing utility poles and power and telephone lines from roads and highways. Most of the toll lines from the local office of the Ohio Telephone Service Co. were knocked out.

Some damage resulted from a collision and fire yesterday afternoon at the James Jones’ service station, corner of Walnut Avenue and Court Street. Jones reported an automobile struck a gasoline pump causing short circuits in the wiring that touched off the fire. Firemen quickly extinguished the flames.

Receipts from the current Red Cross fund raising campaign in Shelby County stood at an estimated $6,140 today with reports incomplete in nearly all divisions. The goal for the local effort, which will run through the month of March, is $14,780.

50 Years

March 23, 1973

Bound in baby blue covers, Sidney’s 1973 budget, which was presented in the form of an ordinance, received its first reading by City Council Monday night.

This year’s net total is $3,022,315 compared to $2,893,480 in 1972, an increase of $128,835 or 4.4 percent.

ANNA – Anna FFA Chapter attended an officers training course at the Dayton Sheraton Hotel Friday and Saturday.

Officers attending from Anna were Greg Barhorst, president; Phil Barhorst, vice president; Randy Grewe, secretary; Jim Billing, treasurer; Keith Brautigam, sentinel; Tim Berning, student advisor; Kim Boyer, news reporter and Henry Horstman, advisor.

Two hundred people challenged the elements Saturday to attend the Red Cross Charity Ball at Avon Lake Pavilion, Sidney.

25 Years

March 23, 1998

It all started 17 years ago when Fred Billing viewed a couple of old baseball cards at a show in 1982. He was bitten by the bug and has been in the collectors business ever since. He now owns Shelby County Collectibles. The location of the business recently changes to 124 South Main Avenue. He has recently added additional lines such as NASCAR collectibles.

