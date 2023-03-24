BK opens

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Allie Hafer, left, of Fletcher, hands Jeanette Bender, of Sidney, her Spanish hotdogs and onion rings at the BK Rootbeer stand on Friday, March 24. The stand opened on Monday, March 20 for the season.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

