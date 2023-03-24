LAYO inspiring local kids

LIMA — The Lima Area Youth Orchestra (LAYO) students inspired their peers with a free children’s concert at the Civic Center. Over 1,000 area school students were in attendance on March 22. This annual concert is a highlight for students in LAYO, allowing them the exciting experience of performing for a large audience. For the students in attendance, this was an opportunity to see what is possible from hard work and dedication.

This year’s concert was, “The Classics: Inside Out!” The program highlighted how music can convey a multitude of emotions, such as joy (Finale from Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Schubert’s “Lebenslust”), fun (“Jupiter” from Holst’s Planets), mystery (Mozart’s “Abduction” from the Seraglio), pride (Dvorak’s New World Symphony), sadness (“Weep O Mine Eyes” by Bennet), longing (“Oceans and Stars” by Beron) and others. Closing the concert was a medley of Beatle’s tunes – classics of rock.

The Lima Area Youth Orchestra and the Youth Chorus are comprised of auditioned students between grades seven and 12 from several area schools. The directors are Dr. Sarah Waters from Ohio Northern University, Joseph MacBenn from Lima Schools, and Anthony Taylor from Shawnee Schools. LAYO is an educational opportunity for young musicians throughout northwest Ohio to further develop their musical skills and talents in a professional setting.

LAYO seeks to develop pride and self-esteem in young musicians from all cultural backgrounds, linking them with musical achievement and instilling values and discipline they will carry throughout their lives.

The Lima Area Youth Orchestra is sponsored by The Lima Symphony Orchestra and the Lima Noon Optimists

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of the community. Serving communities throughout West Central Ohio, the Lima Symphony annually presents five subscription concerts, a family concert, Mozart by Candlelight concerts and an annual New Year’s Eve Pops concert.

For more information about the Lima Symphony Orchestra or for tickets, contact the Lima Symphony at 419-222-5701 or www.limasymphony.com.