Youth orchestra performs final concert

LIMA — The Lima Area Youth Orchestra will be performing their final concert of the season Sunday, March 26, at 5 p.m. at Lima Senior High School, 1 Spartan Way, Lima.

The theme of this year-end concert is “The Classics: Inside Out!” The program highlights how music can convey a multitude of emotions, such as joy (“Finale” from Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Schubert’s “Lebenslust”), fun (“Jupiter” from Holst’s Planets), mystery (Mozart’s “Abduction” from the Seraglio), pride (Dvorak’s New World Symphony), sadness (“Weep O Mine Eyes” by Bennet), longing (“Oceans and Stars” by Beron), and others. Closing the concert is a medley of Beatle’s tunes – classics of rock.

The Lima Area Youth Orchestra was established in 1968 and has been serving the youth in the community, providing quality experiences and education in music. The Youth Chorus was founded in 2022 by Anthony Taylor. The Lima Area Youth Orchestra and the Youth Chorus are comprised of auditioned students between grades seven and 12 from several area schools. The directors are Dr. Sarah Waters from Ohio Northern University, Joseph MacBenn from Lima Schools, and Anthony Taylor from Shawnee Schools.

LAYO is an educational opportunity for young musicians throughout northwest Ohio to further develop their musical skills and talents in a professional setting. LAYO seeks to develop pride and self-esteem in young musicians from all cultural backgrounds, linking them with musical achievement and instilling values and discipline they will carry throughout their lives.

The Lima Area Youth Orchestra is sponsored by the Lima Symphony Orchestra and the Lima Noon Optimists

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of the community. Serving communities throughout West Central Ohio, the Lima Symphony annually presents five subscription concerts, a family concert, Mozart by Candlelight concerts and an annual New Year’s Eve Pops concert.

For more information about the Lima Symphony Orchestra or for tickets, contact the Lima Symphony at 419-222-5701 or www.limasymphony.com.