A walk along the lake

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Christina, left, and Michael Mackey, walk with their son Jonah Mackey, 5, all of Anna, at Lake Loramie State Park on Sunday, March 26. The park was filled with people walking, fishing and biking as temperatures hovered around 60 degrees.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

