Start spring out right with Healthy Living seminars

DAYTON — Start the spring off on the right foot by learning to live your healthiest life with your chronic condition(s) through a free six-week Healthy Living with Chronic Pain workshop open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. April offers Chronic Pain workshops taking place via phone discussion or in-person format.

Phone workshop: Healthy Living with Chronic Pain Phone Discussion – begins April 11 taking place Tuesdays from 3 – 4 p.m.

In-person Workshop: Healthy Living with Chronic Pain – in-person at the East Dayton Health Center begins on April 13 taking place on Thursdays from 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Register today to secure your spot in a workshop this spring.

Healthy Living, an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop, focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support and more.

Make a commitment to start your new year with better health. Sign up today. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-progams/ or reach out to Karin Nevius at knevius@info4seniors.org or 937-341-3001.