Wilson Health announces leadership appointments

SIDNEY — Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Wilson Health, has announced the appointment of two leaders to advance the hospital and health system forward with a focus on key organizational goals toward operational excellence, financial stewardship and growth.

Julie Covault has been appointed chief operating officer. Covault started her career at Wilson Health in 1994 serving as a financial analyst. In 1998, she transitioned to director of materials management and in 2011 assumed the role of chief financial officer where she has served for the past 12 years.

“Julie has been a guiding force in Wilson Health’s growth and success over the years,” said Klosterman. “She has an invaluable skill set as a leader and I very much look forward to her ongoing efforts that will continue to drive our healthcare organization forward.”

Jean Eckert has been appointed the new chief financial officer at Wilson Health. Eckert has served as controller and director of finance since June of 2022.

“With over 17 years of healthcare finance experience, Jean defines servant leadership, working to ensure that our team has the resources and support needed to provide exceptional and compassionate care, while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” said Klosterman. “I look forward to her expertise and guidance as we continue to position Wilson Health as the trusted healthcare leader throughout the region.”

For more information, visit www.wilsonhealth.org.