Raising an arch

Ferguson Construction employees fasten a 70-foot-long arch into place over Main Avenue between Court Street and Poplar Street. The arch was raised into place on Monday, March 27. A sign that says Historic Downtown Sidney was placed on the center top of the arch. Lightbulbs will be placed along the bottom of the arch. The community project was contracted by Sidney Alive. Two more arches will be installed later. One will be installed on Ohio Avenue on the other side of the courthouse. The third will be installed on Court Street near The Spot.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News