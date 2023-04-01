125 years

April 1, 1898

Dr. J.W. Costollo has been appointed local surgeon for the Big Four railroad in this city. He has been appointed assistant local surgeon for the C.H. & D. railroad.

——-

W.H. Day will close up his grain business at Russia and will move it to Versailles in the Old Reed grain house which he has rented for five years. Hager and Harp, who have purchased the grain elevator at Russia, will continue the business there under the management of Charles Paulus.

——-

The women of Sidney are requested to come out next Monday and vote for members of the school board. Having been granted the privilege it is hoped they will exercise enough interest to maintain the right by coming out and voting for their choice.

100 years

April 1, 1923

Sunday morning will mark the opening of the third Refiners Oil service station in Sidney. The new station is located at the intersection of North Main and Wapakoneta Avenues. Every convenience for the motorist has been incorporated in the new station. Earl Williams will be in charge of the station.

——-

J.E. Brunson and D.F. Rinehart have opened a second hand store in the B.P. Wagner room on North Ohio Avenue, adjoining the Kraft blacksmith shop on the north. They expect soon to have a good supply of second hand furniture and household goods.

——-

Easter Sunday the M.E. Brotherhood class, taught by Prof. Hartman, superintendent of the Sidney schools, established a record for attendance when 323 men were packed into the gymnasium for the lecture. The previous record had been set on Easter Sunday last year, when 267 were in attendance.

75 years

April 1, 1948

A light cut on the nose and minor mouth injury were the only marks received by two flyers whose plane hit a high-tension wire and plummeted 15 feet to the ground, a mile west of Swanders last evening. Rodney Oldham, student pilot, and Parvin Brown, instructor, were practicing simulated forced landings when the mishap occurred.

——-

Lohmire Drug Store, west side of the public square, was sold this week by G.A. Lohmire to Weldon Steiner, of Lima. Announcement of the business transaction completed yesterday indicates that Steiner will take over the operation on Apr. 8.

50 years

April 1, 1973

Carl P. Rueth was re-elected president of the Wilson Memorial Hospital Board when the group met Wednesday night. Also re-elected were Dr. John Beigel, vice president; Paul Perrin, secretary, and Eugene Elsass, treasurer.

25 years

April 1, 1998

By 24 votes, union members decided Tuesday night not to strike at CompAir LeROI in Sidney and instead accepted a three-year contract. The contract was defeated by a vote of 106 against and 85 in favor, said a union member. However, international union bylaws then require a second vote to actually strike, which must be passed by two-thirds majority. The strike vote was defeated with 103 in favor of striking, 87 against and one ballot invalid. The contract with the company is then automatically accepted, said the union member.

——-

ANNA – The Anna High School Drama Club will present the musical, “Oliver” Friday through Sunday in Millette Auditorium at the high school. Jeremy Hand and Dustin Homan will alternate the lead role of Oliver. Appearing as Mr. Bumble will be Brad Ike and the Widow Comey will be played by Jeannie Meyer. Nathan Hoying will play Mr. Sowerberry with Betsy Elsass as Mrs. Sowerberry. Others include Elliot Wentz as Noah Claypool, Sarah Wildermuth as Charlotte, Matt Maurer will be Bill Sykes and Chelsea Rhyan will portray Nancy.

