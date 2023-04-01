Saturday storm damages region

LIMA — The region was hit with a thunderstorm with rotating winds of up to 55 mph around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, causing severe damages.

Allen, Auglaize, Mercer and Van Wert counties were under tornado warnings early Saturday morning. High speed winds are expected to continue across the region throughout Saturday but aren’t expected to be as damaging as earlier winds.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple power poles and trees were down on North West Street in St. Marys. A barn was also collapsed.

In Wapakoneta, several grain bins were torn down by the storm, according to the National Weather Service. A brick building was severely damaged.

A large Wapakoneta greenhouse collapsed. The TA truck stop in Wapakoneta was also severely damaged by the storm.

In Ada, two large trees were reported down.

Two semi trucks were reported blown over in Van Wert.

The Allen County EMA asked the public to share storm damage via Facebook on Saturday morning. Multiple people reported damage across the region.

There appeared to be damage to numerous homes, including a blown-in garage door, a twisted rain gutter and damaged roofs.

A barn was reported completely collapsed in Shawnee Township.

A tree was uprooted on Osman Road in Perry Township.

One person said a trampoline blew into power lines and was stuck in Cridersville.

There were multiple road closures in Hardin County due to damages from the storm, including downed power lines, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

County Road 175 between Township Road 114 and County Road 110 was closed due to power lines lying on the road. County Road 95 between Township Road 110 and Township Road 120 and State Route 235 between Township 126 and County Road 120 were also reported closed.