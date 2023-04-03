DeWine marks beginning of strengthened distracted driving law

COLUMBUS – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles Jones, and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks has unveiled a new statewide public awareness campaign to draw attention to Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving laws.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, it will be illegal in most circumstances for anyone in Ohio to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device while driving.

The new educational campaign encourages Ohio drivers to “Lock Your Screen Before You Rock the Road” and includes a new website, billboards, printable posters, fact sheets, presentation slides, tip cards, and social media, radio, and television advertisements. Additional materials relay the simple, but important message of ‘Phones Down. It’s the Law.’

“Distracted driving crashes aren’t accidents, they’re the result of drivers who make the choice to divert their attention away from the road and risk their lives and the lives of everyone around them,” said DeWine. “Far too many people have been seriously injured and killed in Ohio because of poor choices behind the wheel, and we are certain that this new law will influence positive changes in behavior and save lives as a result.”