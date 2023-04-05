Join the Senior Center for Card Party fundraiser

Happy Spring Everyone!

It is so nice to walk out of the house to the sound of the birds singing, the grass turning green and this week I am looking forward to one of my favorite holidays: Easter.

When I was a child I always looked forward to Easter. We would color Easter eggs, my sister was always so creative with hers, I just wanted to get them colored fast so they would be ready for the Easter Bunny to hide them. If the weather was cold and wet, he would hide them inside the house. He always made sure to put some down lower for me to find since my sister is 8 years older than me and always seemed to find the ones higher up on the buffet or picture frames.

Later in life I began to look forward to the family dinner more than the egg hunts, although my nieces and nephews still enjoyed them. After the meal of ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and other yummy treats the family would sit down to play cards. This was always one of our traditions and as I got older and into my early adult years I learned a lot about several games. Living on a small farm with no cable there wasn’t a lot to do on cold days so we would play cards.

Did you know? Playing cards were invented by the Chinese before AD 1000. They reached Europe around 1360, not directly from China but from the Mameluke empire of Egypt. Bridge is the most popular card game in the Western and Southern hemispheres, while Spades comes in a close second. Many people in the U.S. have gone back to old pastimes during the last several years because they provide a way to spend time at home with loved ones.

(Per Google) Yes, I did it again folks, I Googled it!

My family’s favorite game to play was always Euchre. Whether is was Bid or Turn up we all enjoyed the game and we learned very fast not to let my older brother and daddy be partners. They didn’t “talk” across the table but yet somehow always knew what they each had in their hands. They were an unbeatable pair!

My husband’s family enjoyed cards too, Poker was their game of choice. He tried to teach me when we first got married. I tried to catch on but got frustrated when he won every hand! No matter what I had in my hand, he won. It was just not my game. Euchre is not his either. I won’t be his partner if we are playing, he will make trump no matter if he has one or five. It is a bit scary!

All those years of practice has come in handy for me over the years. Especially now, working at the Senior Center. Sometimes members will be short a player and I will join in for a few hands until someone else arrives. It is a lot of fun and while I might not be as good as many of our members, I can hold my own.

If you like playing cards, the Senior Center is having their annual Card Party Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.. It is open to the public and ticket cost is only $7 per person. Bring some friends and play the game of your choosing. We will provide the cards to use and there will be some great free food as well as door prizes. We also will have over 50-plus prizes you could win on the raffle. Tickets for that are $1 each or six for $5. This is one of our largest fundraisers and the proceeds go to the general operating fund for the Senior Center.

If you would like to support the Senior Center and purchase some raffle tickets you may do so by stopping at the reception desk anytime we are open. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – noon. Prizes include cash, gift certificates, corn hole game, luggage and much much more!

If you are 50 or better I invite you to come down and check out the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. We have a wonderful fitness room with athletic trainer, lots of exercise classes, lots of fun things like bingo, shuffleboard, card games and more! We give you two free visits before you join.

Until I see you at the Center, Have a Blessed Day.

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.