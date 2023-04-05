125 years

April 5, 1898

The regular spring election is being held today and everything about the polls has been very quiet. The voters are a little shower in getting out than last year. There are, however, a great many more women voting this year than voted last year.

——-

The question of issuing $41,000 in bonds for sewer purposes lost again at yesterday’s election by 47 votes. There was a majority against it in all wards except the fourth, where it had a favorable margin of seven votes.

——-

Mediation by the European powers in the present United States-Spanish controversy received a fatal rebuff today because England flatly refused to participate.

100 years

April 5, 1923

The Miami Valley Protective Association met at the Staley school house Monday evening and elected the following officers: Arthur Oldham, president; John Helsinger, vice president; Harry S. Martin, secretary; Hamer Blake, treasurer; Cliff Staley, Roger Staley and Louis Dill, trustees. The association has a membership of 20.

——-

Members of the DeWeese Dramatic Club will present the play, “The Heroic Dutchman of ’76,” at the DeWeese school on Friday evening. The cast includes Wilbur Fogt, Clyde Knasel, Martin Billing, Robert Billing, Charles E. Stewart, Harry Knasel, Marion Billing, Robert Fogt, Carrie Accuntious, Minnie Knasel and Ruth Knasel.

75 years

April 5, 1948

Giant U.S. Army transport planes winged into Berlin today on “subway schedule,” loaded with food and supplies to circumvent Soviet inspection of rail and truck transport.

——-

Miss Margaret Hess was named president of the Book Club when members held their final meeting of the year yesterday afternoon with Mrs. Eva Loudenback. Elected with Miss Hess were Mrs. Edward P. Sparks, Jr., vice president; Miss Georgia Kah, secretary, and Mrs. D.F. Mills, treasurer.

50 YEARS

APRIL 5, 1973

Stephen D. Worl, Lockington-Lindsey Road, Sidney, was elected Seventh Region state treasurer of the Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio (PLSO) at a weekend meeting in Cleveland.

——-

HOUSTON – Two Houston High School students received superior ratings last weekend at the district science fair held in Wilberforce, Ohio. The two top awards went to Jenny Pellman, a sophomore, for her project on the effects of soaps and detergents on hard water, and to Scott Webb, a junior for his project on bacteria and milk.

——-

Barricades are scheduled to be set up tomorrow to prepare for demolition of the Wagner Hotel building, corner of W. Poplar Street and Ohio Avenue. Milligan Construction Co., Sidney, is in charge of the razing.

25 years

April 5, 1998

PHOTO: Sidney High School 10th grade honors class presented a Renaissance Festival to fourth-grade students from Emerson Elementary School Thursday. In the photo are Tiffany Gibbs, Ginger Galbreath, and Angela Ginger. Galbreath and Angela Grubb instruct pupils in proper 16th century dining etiquette. People from that era had no forks and ate with their fingers. In the photo at right, two fourth graders, Abbey Zimmerman and Jason Arnett inspect an autoharp.

——-

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court today cleared the way for a planned vote May 5 to raise the state sales tax to increase state spending on education and to give homeowners a break on their property taxes. Voters will now decide whether to increase the sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent to raise more than $1.1 billion annually. Half of the money would be used to increase spending on public schools. The rest would be given back to homeowners in the form of a 1.5 percent reduction in their property tax bill, up to $275.

