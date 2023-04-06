Lima Symphony presents “The Music of John Williams”

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus bring the music of the movies to the concert stage Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, in “The Music of John Williams.”

This finale performance of the 2022-2023 season invites audiences to relive the most awe-inspiring film moments of the past 60 years through the live performance of music from beloved films including “E.T.,” “Harry Potter,” “Schindler’s List,” “Angela’s Ashes,” “Indiana Jones,” “Amistad,” “Star Wars” and more.

American composer John Williams has composed the music and served as music director for over 100 films. He is best known for his numerous collaborations with director Steven Spielberg on blockbuster films including “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and “Indiana Jones,” and his longstanding partnership with director George Lucas on the “Star Wars” franchise. Among his many accomplishments and awards is a National Medal of Arts, Kennedy Center Honors, the American Film Institute Life Achievement Awards and numerous Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

This concert is supported by Reineke, Lima Memorial and Cenovus. Tickets are $35-$45 for adults and $10-$15 for students.