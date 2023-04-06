125 years

April 6, 1898

The election in Jackson Center on Monday presented some strange peculiarities of the voters in that village. A.A. Davis, the mayor-elect, is in practice and principle a Prohibitionist. The councilmen-elect all favor a wet town; the board of education all favor a dry town. The issue on candidates for council and school board was made on the wet and dry question as well as the direct vote on that issue.

——-

Charles Orbison left today for Chicago, where he expects to take a course in dentistry.

100 years

April 6, 1923

Articles of incorporation have been issued to the Palmisano Company, wholesale fruit dealers of this city. The capital stock is $50,000. The incorporators are John Palmisano, Sr.; Vincent Palmisano, John Palmisano, Jr.; Michael Palmisano and Anthony Catanzaro.

——-

Thirty-five members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club motored to Covington last evening to attend the charter presentation for the new club recently organized at that place. D. A.W. Hobby and F.D. Christian, of the local club, had a part in the program. The Sidney Jazz band, under the leadership of Prof. Worrell, made a hit during the evening.

75 years

April 6, 1948

Reuben Aschenbach was elected president of the Sidney Rotary Club, at the luncheon meeting held at the Hotel Wagner today. Serving with Aschenbach will be William Milligan, vice president; Carl Wilkinson, secretary-treasurer; L.E. Center, sergeant-at-arms: Fred Louys and H.H. Walker, directors.

——-

Ray L. Burke, of the Sunset Oil Company and local Shell distributor, has been named one of 12 directors of the Ohio Petroleum Association. His election took place at the association’s annual meeting in Columbus.

——-

John L. Lewis was served today with a court order directing him to call off immediately the 22-day-old strike of his 400,000 coal miners.

50 years

April 6, 1973

Shelby County Commissioners yesterday approved annexation to Sidney of 334.79 acres located on the west edge of the present corporation. The area includes the Stolle Corp. plant on Campbell Road and the Larry’s Humble Station, Folkerth’s Motor Sales and Trailer Court, and the residence of Dale M. Jamieson.

——-

RUSSIA – Nervousness, excitement and happiness are some of the feelings of the 77 members of the Russia High School Band as they make last minute preparations to leave tonight for the trip to Washington D.C. There they will march and play in the annual Cherry Blossom Parade.

25 years

April 6, 1998

Olive Clark of Sidney was chosen as Democrat of the Year Thursday night by the Shelby County Democratic Committee. Clark was honored during the annual Jefferson-Jackson Banquet held at the Sidney Holiday Inn. Clark was chosen for her work and dedication in Democratic political events.

——-

CLEVELAND (AP) – A new shrine to rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest names got rave reviews from an audience that knows the music best – members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The musicians were here Thursday for the opening of a new wing of

——-

the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum that contains a revamped version of the Hall of Fame itself. The new section is louder and brasher than its predecessor and the rockers ate it up.

——-

Photo: Tony, played by Kevin Bogart, and Maria, played by Nicolette Montana, enjoy a dance during a scene from the Lehman Catholic High School production of “West Side Story.” Gail Brandewie and Elaine Schweller-Snyder are directing the play, which debuted on Broadway on Sept. 26, 1957.

