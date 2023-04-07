Sidney announces spring leaf mulch giveaway dates

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will hold its spring leaf mulch giveaway on three Saturdays at the end of April and the beginning of May.

The mulch will be available for pickup at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave. between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the following Saturdays:

• April 22 — Sidney residents only

• April 29 — Sidney and Shelby County residents

• May 6 — Sidney and Shelby County residents

A waiver for those 18 and over are required to obtain mulch. Those interested can download the waiver from the city’s website at sidneyoh.com or pick it up at the service center at 415 S. Vandemark Road. The waiver must be turned in at the service center; no emailed or faxed copies will be accepted. A valid Ohio driver’s license or equivalent is required when the waiver is turned in.

For more information, contact Cindy Naseman at 937-498-8117 or email [email protected]