The race for eggs

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Kids in the 9-12 age range are unleashed to hunt eggs during a community egg hunt hosted by the Village of Botkins Botkins at the Botkins Community Park on Saturday, April 8. After hunting eggs kids had the chance to win bicycles in a raffle.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

