FeaturesCommunityLifestyle The race for eggs By LUKE GRONNEBERG - April 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Kids in the 9-12 age range are unleashed to hunt eggs during a community egg hunt hosted by the Village of Botkins Botkins at the Botkins Community Park on Saturday, April 8. After hunting eggs kids had the chance to win bicycles in a raffle. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Kids in the 9-12 age range are unleashed to hunt eggs during a community egg hunt hosted by the Village of Botkins Botkins at the Botkins Community Park on Saturday, April 8. After hunting eggs kids had the chance to win bicycles in a raffle. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings