Theatre offering memberships, flex subscriptions

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is now offering memberships and flex subscriptions for its 2023 season.

Residents can contribute to the community’s vitality, culture, and economic growth by becoming an HST member for the upcoming season. Know that the donation means the Theatre will continue to be here for the community today and future generations. The donation will help support operations, which is the organization’s backbone and brings life to the stage for members to enjoy. Plus, in appreciation receive special privileges complimenting your ongoing Theatre experience, such as:

• Early access to ticketing.

• Recognition for being a member.

• $5 admission to movies, including first-run movies.

Memberships are $75 for a household or $40 for an individual. For seniors 65 and older, memberships are $55 for a household or $35 for an individual. All memberships are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. Memberships are available on www.sidneytheatre.org, contact the Theatre at 937-498-1921 or [email protected] to purchase.

The Historic Sidney Theatre is also offering flex subscriptions this season.

The flex aspect of the 2023 season subscription allows members the greatest opportunity to see all of the shows The Historic Sidney Theatre is offering this season in a way that will fit an individual’s schedule. Flex subscriptions will allow them to purchase vouchers for tickets for upcoming shows in bulk at a discounted price. They will then be able to use the vouchers in a Historic Sidney Theatre account to redeem tickets to any of shows, in any variation that works for the member. Use the vouchers all at once for multiple tickets to one show or for individual tickets to every show this season. These passes are fully flexible.

A season flex subscription shows:

• The person is actively supporting The Historic Sidney Theatre.

• The person is purchasing 2023 theatre season tickets at a discount through the subscription.

• The person is able to reserve the best seats possible for all shows they would like to attend in the 2023 season.

Visit www.sidneytheatre.org for more information.