Columbus Maennerchor to perform

NEW KNOXVILE — In honor of Auglaize County’s 175th anniversary, the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, 109 S. Main St., will host a concert by members of the Columbus Maennerchor (Men’s Choir) on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., in the church sanctuary. The event is free and open to the public; a free will offering will be accepted.

Born of humble beginnings, the Maennerchor has stood the test of time. Through prosperity and adversity, war and peace, the men have hung together with a unified purpose: To advance the knowledge and understanding of Germanic Culture, Language, and of course, Song. What began as 12 fresh immigrants huddled around half a dozen candles on a blustery October night in 1848 flourished as an organization where men from all walks of life could come together to raise a glass, and their collective voices, to honor the beautiful songs of the old country… and of the new. From that first Tuesday night, and on every Tuesday night since, the Columbus Männerchor has always striven to live up to their motto: “Harmony – in song and in life – holds us together.”

The Maennerchor, which also celebrates its 175th anniversary in 2023, will highlight Auglaize County’s strong history of German immigration and settlement here.