Cox recognized for achievement

CELINA — Cayden Cox, claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Insurance (AINS) designation.

The AINS designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.

“I enjoy getting to know and help policyholders as I work with them through the claims process,” he said. “What I learned from this program will help me be a better adjuster.”

Cox attended Ball State University and also holds an Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. He has been with Celina since 2019 and was recently promoted to his current position as a Claims Representative.

“When you’re going through an insurance claim, you want the person on the other end of the phone to be experienced and knowledgeable,” Kevin Black, claims manager, said. “Cayden is both of those things, and we’re glad to have him on our team.”