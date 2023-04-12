Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 or by emailing [email protected]

• Animal tails, bird watching and spiders are just a few topics your preschooler will learn about in the next session of PEEP! at the Brukner Nature Center. BNC’s PEEP Spring Session runs from April 11 – May 19. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 – 2:30 p.m. To register, call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate and phone number. List your top three choices for class.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Featured Monthly Vendor, Grumpy Goat Experiment, is a small family farm providing the community with certified organic veggies, field crops, wool and fiber goods, fiber seeds (aka goat kids), goat milk soap, lip balms, maple syrup, honey, fresh baked breads, barnwood birdhouses and other farm crafts. Items are available through the month of March and a percentage of all sales will be donated back to Brukner Nature Center.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

• BNC’s Young Birder’s Club for students in fifth through 12th grade and members of BNC can join the nature center from 9 to 11 a.m. to see the songbirds and other small birds returning to Ohio after winter. Contact Brian for more detailed information, [email protected]

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, is hosting a Bingo Night at 7 p.m. There will be 12 games and one speed round. Entry is $15 per person and there will be concessions available. Doors open at 6 p.m.