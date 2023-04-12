125 years

April 12, 1898

The barn, granary and all the outbuildings on the farm of I.A. Eshman, a mile east of Russia, were completely destroyed by fire last night with all their contents. The house is occupied by Joseph Eshman. The fire is believed to have been of incendiary origin.

James Ovenden has rearranged the furniture and repapered the Wagner House annex, and greatly improved it in appearance.

The Republican members of the House committee on Foreign Affairs were unable to agree and no resolution was reported today. The Democratic members of the House committee agreed on a resolution, calling for the independence of Cuba and armed intervention.

100 years

April 12, 1923

The Rev. Fred Schuh, of Columbus, who was recently extended a call to come to Anna to take charge of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church and fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of his father, Rev. H.J. Schuh, has sent his refusal to assume the post, planning to remain with his Columbus congregation.

Another big hit was scored by the Sidney Municipal band at the high school auditorium last evening before a large crowd, the auditorium being filled to capacity with a number of people being present from Wapakoneta, Piqua, Greenville, Troy and other cities. In addition to the band numbers, the vocal solo by Minor Dow and saxophone solos by Howard Cleckner were warmly commended.

The annual report of Probate Judge Short has been filed with the secretary of state. The repot for the year ended Mar. 31, 1923, shows a total of 208 marriage licenses issued. There were 107 estates administered and 72 wills admitted to probate. Nine person were committed to the Dayton hospital for the insane and four boys were sent to the industrial school.

75 years

April 12, 1948

The government today ordered a 50 percent cut in service on the nation’s railroad, effective next Thursday, if the 26-day-old coal strike is not settled by that time.

A grim warning that democracies must be strong to withstand the Communist menace was sounded in terse, strong accents by Dr. Juraj Salvik, resigned ambassador from Czechoslovakia to the United States when he spoke last night at the second annual Civic Association dinner held at the Holy Angels schools.

Two Sidney teams will leave over the weekend to participate in the American Bowling Congress tournament in Detroit. They are: Ehrhardt’s Flowers, composed of George Ehrhardt, Dorsey Nevergall, William Eastgate, Arthur Nutt and Richard Schlagetter, and Wagner Ware quintet of Richard Elliott, Joe Kerber, Bud Lucas, Ed Cowhick and Ross Blake.

50 years

April 12, 1973

The 1973 cancer drive was launched last night when the Miss Hope contest was held at Hardin Grange Hall. Girls representing each school in Shelby County and Sidney participated with Miss Debra Helmlinger named Miss Hope 73.

OXFORD – J. Oliver Amos, president of the Sidney Printing & Publishing Co., is among seven distinguished Miami University alumni who will receive honorary degrees from Miami at its June 10 commencement. Amos is a 1931 graduate of Oxford.

25 years

April 12, 1998

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Indians fans can expect to see people demonstrating against the team’s Chief Wahoo logo outside Jacobs Field on Friday after charges were dismissed against three protesters. Helphrey and the other demonstrators believe the teams grinning, red-faced logo is a racist stereotype and that the club should get a new nickname.

EAST LIBERTY – The air we breathe may be a little cleaner if one auto manufacturer has its way. Honda of America Mfg. launched production of the Civic GX natural gas vehicle Wednesday. It is reported to be the cleanest internal combustion car on earth and the first fully mass produced natural gas passenger car. The engine and drive train for the Civic GX natural gas vehicle are produced at Honda’s Anna Engine Plant.

