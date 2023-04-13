Correction

In a previous article published by the Sidney Daily News on the upcoming opening of Andrew and Taylor Bowsher’s new business, Austeria Wine Boutique, a quote from Andrew unintentionally appeared to promote drinking in Sidney’s parks, specifically Tawawa Park.

Regarding the statement quoted in the article, Andrew said, “in the previous article published relating to our new business, it was not our intention to promote the consumption of alcohol within our parks system without proper permits. Our intent was to paint a picture of to-go items being shared in the great outdoors to be consumed with a loved one. We apologize for any concern this may have caused anyone. Please drink responsibly and safely.”