125 years

April 13, 1898

R.G. Kinkead, of Kansas City, Mo., was in Sidney today. He is an applicant for the position of principal of the Sidney High School now held by J.G. Kaufman. At the close of the school year, Mr. Kaufman plans to leave to study law in Philadelphia.

——-

William Ludlum has taken a position as bartender in William Shine’s saloon.

——-

At the meeting of city council last night, first reading was given an ordinance permitting the Inland Telephone Co. to occupy with its poles the north side of Poplar Street from the Miami River to Main Avenue and to maintain a toll station, the officers of the city to have the right to send messages pertaining to city business without expense.

100 years

April 13, 1923

The Auglaize County commissioners have been advised by the highway department that the petition to change the Sidney-St. Marys road has been granted. The change takes the road through the village of New Knoxville and by way of the angling road to St. Marys. The change will enable New Knoxville to get state and county aid on construction of the road.

——-

A radio-receiving outfit has been installed in the residence of Mr. and Mrs. John Dorsey, Green Township. Musical numbers have been plainly heard from Omaha, Nebr., and Havana, Cuba, as well as other distant points. This gives them an evening’s entertainment at home as such as can be had in the city.

75 years

April 13, 1948

When the Ohio State Highway patrol auxiliary was reactivated as a disaster unit at its fourth annual convention in Columbus on Saturday, three Sidney men were present for enrollment – Frank Hetzel, Paul Swayne, and Charles Benjamin, Jr. Membership is open to veterans of both World War I and II and the local trio have been members since 1941.

——-

At the regular meeting of city council last evening, Service Director Frank Roeller announced that the final test of the new incinerator plant will be made Thursday afternoon. During the session, it was also suggested that the old Timeus ice pond be cleared for a Second Ward playground.

50 years

April 13, 1973

RUSSIA – A total of 77 Russia High School Band members have returned from the Washington High School Cherry Blossom parade, tired but happy. The Russia band was one of six representing the State of Ohio.

——-

The 44th anniversary of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War was observed by the Sidney group Monday evening. A dinner was held at Frisch’s Restaurant with the meeting following with Mrs. Harold Gibbs. The Sidney chapter was chartered on April 8, 1929, with 79 members. Civil War veteran Byron W. Joslin sponsored the patriotic order. In all there have been 171 members. Today there are 28 members.

25 years

April 13, 1998

PHOTO: Three members of the Russia High School Hi-Q team Andy Wendeln, Josh Francis and Casey Wendeln get ready for the final three rounds of competition on April 15 in an unusual way. They play the game “Trivial Pursuit” because it helps them practice answering a broad assortment of questions quickly. Forty high schools from all over the area began the competition in September. Now only five remain – including Russia.

——-

For children, going to Frisch’s meant crayons and Big Boy comic books. For Baby Boomers, it was a place where they had circled the parking lot endlessly as teenagers while cruising the scene. Older folks thought of Frisch’s as a place where they could meet friends and enjoy a good meal. Like The Purity, The Famous and Hetzler’s, Frisch’s is now just another bit of Sidney’s past. Frisch’s closed Thursday after a 38-year run in the city.

——-

Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217 has selected delegates and alternates to the 52nd session of Buckeye Girls State. This year’s delegate from Sidney High School is Stephanie Vornholt of Sidney and her alternate is Lisa Metzer of Sidney. The delegate from Lehman High School is Jackie Watercutter of Lockington. Her alternate is Rachel Stewart of Sidney. Maggie Middleton of Sidney is the delegate from Fairlawn High School. Her alternate is Kim Dunham of Conover.

