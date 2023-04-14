On the agendas

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include recognizing the accomplishments of Sidney High School students; a report from Emerson Principal Stephanie Klingshirn; the treasurer’s report; approve a contract with Waste Management for trash pickup; approve an agreement with P. T. Services Rehabilitation to provide physical therapy; authorize the purchase of six Titanium 75-inch panels from Empower Learning; approve personnel resignations and hiring;

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at the media center. Prior to the meeting, an IDEA Part B Special Education Funding meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Items on the agenda include approving the monthly financial reports and expenditures for March, personnel issues and approving summer school dates.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approving the graduates for the Class of 202; approving school sponsored summer overnight experiences; material and labor provided by Low Voltage Solutions to upgrade the audio systems n the high school gymnasium; approval of the treasurer’s report; reports from maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary and high school principals; accept the resignation of vocal music instructor Ashley Leasure; approve supplemental and pupil activity contracts; and updates on the capital projects.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Elections Building, 230 E. Court St., Sidney.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.